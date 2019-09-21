‘Howdy, Modi!’ : Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Houston ahead of mega event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reaches Houston Ahead Of Mega Event At NRG Stadium

Both India and the United States are all set to witness the much-awaited ‘Howdy, Modi’ event which will provide the world a glimpse of the valuable contributions of Indian-Americans to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the United States. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already reached United States and will grace the event along with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. This is for the first time, PM Modi and President Trump would share the stage to address more than 50,000 Indian-Americans during the September 22 event. The two world leaders will be a part of a session called “Shared Dreams, Bright Future” that would focus on the success of Indian-Americans as well as the strength of the US-India relationship.

Despite heavy rains resulting in a standstill like situation in Houston, organisers are on their feet to make Indian prime minister’s biggest ever rally in the American country historic. As per reports, PM Modi will address a crowd of over 50,000 Indian-Americans on September 22 at the NRG Stadium, at an event hosted by Texas India (TI) Forum in Houston.