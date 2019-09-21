Madras High court Justice Vijaya Tahilramani’s resignation accepted by President

The President Ram Nath Kovind had accepted the resignation of Justice Vijaya Tahilramani former chief justice of Madras high court with effect from September 6. Justice Vineet Kothari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras high court.

Justice Vijaya Tahilramani had resigned in protest of her transfer to Meghalaya High court by a Supreme Court collegium headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi. The collegium had recommended her transfer on August 28, after which she had made a representation requesting it to reconsider the proposal. She protested against the Collegium decision to not consider her request against transferring her to the Meghalaya High Court. If not resigned Justice Vijaya would have retired on October 2, 2020.