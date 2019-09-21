Rohit Sarma Secretly Records this Indian Player Talking to Himself on Flight. Watch Video

Star Indian batsman Rohit Sarma had his camera on to record his opening partner in ODI talking to himself on the flight. Mr. Sarma then shared the video on social media leaving the viewers in splits.

“No no he isn’t talking to me! And he’s too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji @shikhardofficial,” wrote Rohit Sarma on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Shikhar Dhawan himself came across the video and said that he was practicing poetry! He added that he wished he could have studied too with the same passion.