UK’s Royal Air Force Drone “The Protector ” will be inducted to service by 2024

Royal Air Force’s US-built drones called “The Protector” would likely be inducted to service by 2024. The new drone will be able to fly for up to 40 hours, over double the time of the current Reaper aircraft, and strike terrorists with precision missiles and laser-guided bombs.

What makes Protector a real terrorist killing machine is its ability to take off and land anywhere in the world and RAF pilots will be able to attack targets anywhere around the world from their home base in Waddington, Lincolnshire, without having to deploy ground crews. With special anti-icing and lightning protection, the Protector will be able to conduct missions in adverse weather conditions.

The drone has nine weapon points which will deploy up to 18 Brimstone missiles, which have been used to attack moving targets such as armored vehicles or terrorists on motorbikes, as well as Paveway IV laser-guided bombs. Britain has committed to buying 16 Protectors, with a possible further 10 to follow.