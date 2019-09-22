Actress shares her hot picture as a reply to trolls

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has become a target of social media . The social media is flooded with trolls and memes on the actress who is also the daughter of former BJP MP Shatrughnan Sinha.

Sonakshi become a victim of social media trollens after she failed to give answer to a simple question based on Indian epic Ramayana in Kaun Banega Crorepati programme on September 21.

Soanskhi was asked to answer the question for whom did Lord Hanuman fetch the Sanjeevani herb. Sonakshi said it wrong and even asked for a lifeline. This has ignited the creativity of social media.

But the actress has given her bold and beautiful reply to all trollens. The actress has shared a hot photo of her as a reply to all trolls.

See the photo: