Chinese YouTuber agrees to pay bloodmoney as girl dies copying her viral cooking video

A Chinese YouTuber Zhou Xiao Hui, also known as Ms. Yeah has agreed to pay the families of two girls who tried to copy one of her viral cooking techniques after one of them died on September 5.

The Youtuber has 7.5 million subscribers on YouTube and routinely makes videos of herself cooking using unusual objects. In the video, she attempted to cook popcorn in a soda can using just an alcohol lamp. When two girls, Zhe Zhe, 14, and Xiaoyu, 12, tried the same technique the spirit lamp exploded resulting in devastating injuries. Hui will pay the hospital bills for Xiaoyu, and it’s not clear how much additional compensation she will contribute. Ms. Yeah’s cousin, who serves as her representative, says the YouTuber will help out the families, “regardless of who was right and who was wrong,” .

Zhe Zhe’s father said no amount of money will bring his daughter back.