“Howdy, Modi” Effect : BJP leaders change profile picture to Howdy, Modi

BJP leaders changed their profile picture on Twitter to ‘Howdy Modi!’ logo ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega address to the Indian diaspora in Houston, Texas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the Indian-American community at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at the NRG Stadium in Houston. US President Donald Trump will also join PM Narendra Modi at the event.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who changed her Twitter profile picture to ‘Howdy Modi’, urged everyone to tune into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event ahead of his mega address.

“Stage is set for Howdy, Modi. Do not miss PM Narendra Modi Ji’s address at the historic Community Summit in Houston, Texas, USA tonight 8:30 PM (IST) onwards!,” Smriti Irani tweeted.

The ‘Howdy, Modi’ event, where around 50,000 people have attended, has been organised by the Texas India Forum (TIF).

The cultural programme has already begun with artistes performing Indian classical and folk songs and dances, among other numbers. A total of 27 groups are performing at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event. According to the reports, two original songs, too, have been written for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.