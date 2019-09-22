“Howdy, Modi” Event : Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ resonate at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ resonate at Houston’s NRG Stadium as Indians begin to arrive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega event, where President Donald Trump will join him. “We are excited to see Modi, hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe,” an attendee said.

Trump is expected to deliver a major, 30-minute speech on India and Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in the world’s energy capital today, which US officials asserted would bring fresh energy in the long-lasting relationship between the two democracies. Contrary to what was reported earlier, Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is no longer making a guest appearance or making a notional brief remark at the diaspora event.