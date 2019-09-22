IMD forecasts heavy rain: Alert issued in four districts

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be heavy rainfall in the state. The southwest monsoon will be again active in the state after the gap.

The turbulence which is formed in the coastal Andhra Pradesh is reason for the heavy rainfall in Kerala. The IMD has issued yellow alert in four districts on Tuesday and in six districts on Wednesday.

Earlier the IMD has forecasted that the low-pressure area formed in the Gujarat Coast will cause heavy rainfall in Kerala. But it did not happen as the low-pressure area gained more strength and moved towards west.

Alerts Issued:

24/09/2019- Tuesday: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad

25/10/2019: Wednesday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Malappuram,