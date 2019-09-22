Kaappaan Box-office collection: Suriya and Mohanlal’s action-thriller shatters box-office

Kaappaan, the action film directed by K.V.Anand has got an excellent opening at the box-office. The film starring Mohanlal and Surya has shattered the box-office. The film has opened to a positive response from critics and audience.

As per trade analyst the film has collected 89 lakhs rupees from the Chennai box-office. The film has beaten the opening day record held by Viswasam of Ajithkumar which has collected 88 lakhs.

#Kaappaan rocks the #Chennai City Box office on Day 2.. Grosses ? 1.02 Crs.. Taking the 2-days total to ? 1.91 Crs.. Another ? 1 Cr+ on the cards for Sunday.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 22, 2019

On the second day the film has earned Rs.1.02 crore rupees. Thus the film has grabbed Rs.1.91 crore in just two days from Chennai box-office.

The film produced by Lyca Productions has a huge starcast which includes Mohanlal, Suriya, Arya, Sayyesha, Samuthirakkani and Boman Irani.