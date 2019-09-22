Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Kaappaan Box-office collection: Suriya and Mohanlal’s action-thriller shatters box-office

Sep 22, 2019, 12:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kaappaan, the action film directed by K.V.Anand has got an excellent opening at the box-office. The film starring Mohanlal and Surya has shattered the box-office. The film has opened to a positive response from critics and audience.

As per trade analyst the film has collected 89 lakhs rupees from the Chennai box-office. The film has beaten the opening day record held by Viswasam of Ajithkumar which has collected 88 lakhs.

On the second day the film has earned Rs.1.02 crore rupees. Thus the film has grabbed Rs.1.91 crore in just two days from Chennai box-office.

The film produced by Lyca Productions has a huge starcast which includes Mohanlal, Suriya, Arya, Sayyesha, Samuthirakkani and Boman Irani.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close