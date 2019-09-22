Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019: ABP-C Voter releases opinion poll:Details inside

An opinion poll released by ABP-C Voter has predicted a sweeping victory for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

The ABP-Cvoter predicts that BJP will retain its rule in both the states. BJP can continue its rule in Maharashtra even without having alliance with Shiv Sena predicts the poll.

ABP-C Voter predicts that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will bagg around 205 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The total seats in the assembly is 288.

BJP has won 122 seats in maharashtra in the 2014 election.BJP contested in 260 seats. Both BJP and Shiv Sena contested without an alliance. Shiv Sena has contested in 282 seats and could only won 63 seats.

The opinion poll also predicts that BJP will continue its rule in Haryana, The ruling BJP will get 78 out 90 seats in the state, BJP has won 47 seats in 2014 elections.