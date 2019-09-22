Mother’s lover sentenced to 10 year jail ,POCSO court lauds raped child’s bravery

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) acts court on Thursday convicted and sentenced imprisonment of 10 years to a 25-year-old man on charges of raping his live-in-partners daughter. The girl now nine years old was coerced by her mother not to testify against the criminal but she had the courage, to tell the truth before the court.

The incident happened on June 14, 2017, when the mother left the child at her neighbors home and went to work.when she returned she was informed that her live-in partner had taken the child from them. two days later the child said the mother that the accused has raped her. The infuriated mother had lodged a complaint at the police station but later deposed saying she filed the complaint in an inebriated state. The girl, who referred to the accused as “father”, was moved to a shelter home after the incident, as it turned out that the mother is a sex worker. Later, on her monthly visits mother started coercing the child not to testify against the accused and even turned hostile to the court proceedings.

The POCSO court showered praises to the girl for showing the courage and to help deliver justice.