New ‘internet calling app’ launched

A new internet calling app was launched in UAE. The app is launched by the telecom service provider Du. This is the fourth internet calling app launched by Du. The internet users can use this new app which provides high-quality video calls in the UAE.

‘YzerChat’is the new video calling app launched by Du. The other three in use are s — Botim, C’me and HiU Messenger — .

All apps can be used via the network’s Internet Calling Pack subscription. The subscription costs Dh50 per month for mobile users while home users pay Dh100 per month for the same package.

Both mobile and home packages grant access to all four video calling apps. Access to internet calling can also be had for a daily mobile package costing only Dh5 per day. All four apps are available on both Android and iOS platforms.