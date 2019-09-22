Pakistanis using fake ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ groups to trap people

Security agencies have discovered that Pakistan-based operatives are attempting to use the popularity of the Amitabh Bachchan-anchored show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) to trap individuals and propagate misinformation through fake social media handles.

“It has been reported by cyber cell, Ministry of Defence that adversaries are taking advantage of the popularity of TV show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” by making individuals join WhatsApp groups and sending fake KBC messages to trap individuals,” a security advisory issued by the Defence Ministry said.