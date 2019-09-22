Thiruvanathapuram gangster murdered by his cousin

A notorious gangster-Shaji more familiarly known as Pothu Shaji was hacked to death by his cousin. The incident happened on Friday at the deceased residence at around 8 AM. He was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical college with a mutilated head sustaining over 9 deep cut wounds after being hacked repeatedly with a machete. He died on Saturday afternoon succumbing to injuries and the body was shifted to the mortuary. Authorities say the body will be released to his family after conducting a postmortem on Sunday.

Police have arrested Shaji’s cousin Sajeeb 38 and booked him for murder.