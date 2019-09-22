US man dies after romantic under water marriage proposal goes wrong

Steven Weber Jr. a man from Louisiana US, was always out of breath to reveal his love. He fell short to propose to her fiance every time. So was his idea to propose to Kenesha Antoine underwater holding his breath – but it terribly went wrong. He never surfaced to hear his girlfriend say “yes”.

Kenesha Antoine took to Facebook to confirm the death of her fiancé Friday in a touching tribute where she shared their final moments together.“There are no words adequate enough to honor the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr.,” the post read. “You were kind, compassionate, you regularly made me cry with laughter, and you showered me with a love like none I’d ever experienced.”Antoine shared a video of Weber, a Louisiana resident, where he can be seen in diving gear with a note in a plastic sealed bag.“I will find you and marry you in the next lifetime, and the next, and the next, and the next… I love you so much, and I always will.” she tweeted.

“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you. But… Everything I love about you I love more every day,” the note which he held up to the glass read. The circumstances surrounding Weber’s death were not immediately known.