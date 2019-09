Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has made a big disclosure that terrorists are active again in Balakot, the area which was bombed by IAF earlier this year. He was speaking to reporters at Officers Training Academy.

He said that at least 500 terrorists are waiting for infiltration. Army Chief Bipin Rawat said that the contact between the terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and their bosses in Pakistan has been broken, but people-to-people contacts are still undergoing.