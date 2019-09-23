British Tanker seized by Iran is free to leave,says official

A British oil tanker that has been held by Iran for weeks is free to leave, an official in Tehran was quoted as saying, marking the end of a two-month standoff between Tehran and London over the detained vessel.

“The legal procedures related to the oil tanker are completed now, and regardless of the violations it committed, it is free to go,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. “The decisions indicate the end of the seizure.” The operators of Stena Impero, UK-based Northern Marine, did not immediately reply to inquiries. However, according to ship-tracking data, the Stena Impero still remains off the coast of Bandar Abbas.