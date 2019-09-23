Climate change fight should be ‘sexy’ and ‘fun’,says Japan’s environment minister

Speaking yesterday on the eve of United Nations climate summit in New York, Japan’s new environment minister, Shinjiro Koizumi, pledged to mobilize young people to push his coal-dependent country towards a low-carbon future by making the fight against climate change “sexy” and “fun.”

Japan is widely criticized by activists to be coal-dependant for its energy needs after the nuclear disaster at Fukushima plant prompted the island nation to lean more towards inefficient fuel sources. On Friday millions of Japanese students took over the streets to express the fear and outrage they feel over the failure of governments to control greenhouse gas emissions, which hit a record high last year.

Shinjiro Koizumi is the son of charismatic former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi and is regularly rated by voters as the lawmaker they would most like to see in the top job when Abe steps down.