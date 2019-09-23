India’s climate adaptation fund inadequate,says experts

National Adaptation Fund which allocates 100 crore rupees in 2019 budget is too inadequate to meet India’s efforts to adapt to climate change according to experts. It is a fraction of the total budget of over Rs 2,900 crore allotted to the Union environment ministry.

The allocation of Rs 100 crore for 2019-20 is 16% lower than that in 2017-18. It proposes only one pilot project for each state. For example, Punjab has a project on climate resilient livestock production. Kerala has a project on sustainable agriculture development among others.

The UN Climate Action Summit will be held today in New York and PM Modi who is on a visit to the US is going to remotely inaugurate a solar park atop the UN building. But despite drawing attention with putty work reforms deep actions to enforce climate and geo stability of the country is the need of the hour owing to the broken rhythm of monsoon and lowering substrata water level bringing drought in many parts of the country.