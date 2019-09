A man was stabbed to death outside a shop in London. The incident happened at around 4 am Monday morning outside a store in The Broadway, Southall. The man, in his early 20s, was found with a stab injury on the street in the London Borough of Ealing.

He was taken to hospital where he died shortly before 5:30 am. A post-mortem examination is also expected to take place in the coming days. No arrests have been made at this stage.