MISSION AAKULAM : Here’s a project proposal to protect “ Aakulam Lake” ; check out this fb post

Aakkulam is a place in Trivandrum city, the capital of Kerala state in India. It is about 10 km from Thiruvananthapuram city center. It is a well known as a picnic, backwater destination having the Akkulam Lake joining with the sea.

Akkulam lake filled with weed and garbage can’t go unnoticed. While rejuvenation projects mooted by the government continue to lag, a few NGOs with the active participation of individuals and residents associations received a nod from the Minister of Tourism, Kadakampally Surendran, to go ahead with a proposal to clean the lake under the project ‘Mission Akkulam’ (Aarppo Akkulam Abhimanam).

According to Dr Devin Prabhakar, ophthalmologist, who is part of the rejuvenation works,awareness is the most important factor. “Maintaining the lake is important. Those residing near the lake are the primary contributors of polluting the lake.

In a Facebook post Dr Devin Prabhakar shared a project proposal for “MISSION AAKULAM”.

