Modi Govt plans to reopen 50,000 closed temples in Jammu & Kashmir

After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, the central government is planning to take another big step in the valley. Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy has said that the BJP-led NDA government in Delhi is planning to reopen all closed temples in Jammu & Kashmir.

While talking with reporters in Bengaluru, Kishan Reddy said that around 50,000 temples were shut down in Kashmir over the last few decades. Many temples were also broken and statues were destroyed during the process. Reddy confirmed that the Centre is planning to open all the closed temples.

Reddy also said that the central government has set up a committee to monitor the closed schools in the valley and they are planning to start all of them again.