PM Modi gets slammed by Congress for violating Indian foreign policy

The Congress has criticized Indian PM Modi’s special gesture to appease US President Mr.Donal Trump at the recent Howdy Modi program organized by American-Indian community. Modi during a speech gave his signature 2014 election slogan ” Ab ki baar Modi sarkar” a makeover to fit Trump and said ” Ab ki baar Trump sarkar” .

Responding to Modi’s comment, Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, “Mr. Prime Minister, you have violated the time-honored principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India. “Our relationship with the United States of America has throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies,” Anand Sharma said in another tweet.