PM modi takes a jab at Pakistan in Howdy Mody event,”We know where the masterminds of 9/11 and 26/11 were found”

Stinging Pakistan without referring it by name Indian PM Modi said “Be it 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where can the conspirators be found?. He was speaking in Houston where the American-Indian community organized the Howdy Modi event which has drawn large media attention.

Throughout the speech which lasted for nearly 50 minutes, Modi comprehensively touched complex matters relating to Trade, abetment of Article 370 in Kashmir, Islamic terrorism, Socio-economic development in India and his sanitation program ‘swacch Bharat’. PM Modi reminded Trump of a slogan he used as a candidate for the White House in 2016 — “Abki bar Trump sarkar”, which was Modi’s version of campaign slogan “Abki bar Modi Sarkar” on a display of growing closeness between the two world leaders.