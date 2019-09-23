Latest NewsIndia

Theft at health minister’s home

Sep 23, 2019, 10:04 am IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Health minister Satyendar jain alleged a theft in his house. The police has registered a case and started investigation.

The robery was reported in the residence of minister in the Sarswati Vihar. The Minister on social media shared a post in whcih he acused that anti-social elements had lost fear of police.

” Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @DelhiPolice”, he tweeted.

The house has been locked for past six months. The neighbors who had noticed the main gate opened has informed the police about theft. Kitchen, bathroom taps and some showpiece are found missing from the home.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close