Train to Mysore from Thiruvanathapuram will start service soon

The first train to Thiruvanathapuram to Mysore will launched on September 26. By this one of the biggest demand of Keralites has become a reality.

Southern Railway has decided to extend the Kochuveli-Bengaluru train to Mysore. Usually the passengers to Mysore has to depend on bus or may reach Bengaluru and from there has to catch passenger train or bus.

The present time-table of the Bengaluru-Kochuveli is not altered. The train will depart from Kochuveli at 4.45 pm and will reach at Bengaluru at 8.35 am and then will go to Mysore which is around 139 kilometers from Bengaluru. The train will reach Mysore at 11.20 am.

The train will start return journey from Mysore at 12.50 pm and will reach Bengaluru at 4.35 pm. The train will reach Kochuveli at 9.35 am. The train will have a stop at Mandya which lies in between Bengaluru and Mysore.