UP CM Yogi Adityanath and his ministers awarded IIM-L certificate after 3 day programme

CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet were awarded IIM-L certificates after the completion of the three-day training program called ‘Manthan’.The proud moment was cherished by the ministers with their anxiety beaming from faces when they lined up to receive the certificate bearing IIM seal.

Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said there was no end to learning. His colleague Suresh Rana said this was a good drill to unlearn, learn and relearn new things. Sunday was the final day of ‘Manthan’ initiated by the Yogi government in association with IIM-L to achieve the goal of “sushan” (good administration) and “leadership development”.In the sidelines, CM Yogi interacted with a group of IIM-L students and exchanged his ideas with them. The media was kept away from this meeting.