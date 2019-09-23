“Why Do Film Actors Carry their Caste Name,” Asks Minsiter G Sudhakaran. This Facebook Post Gives a Fitting Reply

Minister of Public Works in Kerala, G Sudhakaran had opined that it is not right for Film stars to add their caste name to their name.

“Why do artists need an address of their caste? There is no such trend in Europe. But here, caste interferes in even art. Varier, Menon etc are added to their names by these artists,” he said.

Hours later, a Facebook post has surfaced on the Internet where a man questions the minister’s attitude and enumerates instances where communist leaders themselves have kept their caste tags.