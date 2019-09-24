Amitabh Bachchan to receive India’s highest award in cinema

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the Dadasaheb Phalke award, union minister Prakash Javadekar has tweeted.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him,” Mr Javadekar tweeted.