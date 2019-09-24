Heavy rainfall expected till Thursday:Alert issued in several districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forested that there will be heavy rainfall in the state till Thursday.

On Wednesday and Thursday there will heavy rainfall in many districts across the state. The IMD has issued yellow alert in many districts.

As per IMD the depression formed near the coastal Andhra Pradesh is the reason for the heavy rainfall in Kerala. Apart from this a low-pressure area has been formed near Gujarat coast. This has formed into a storm and moving to Oman coast.

Yellow Alert:

An Yellow alert is issued when there is a chance for rain from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

25/09/2019: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram

26/09/2019: Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur