“If you were in my position,you would have had a heart attack by now”,says Pak PM Imran Khan

You would have probably had a heart attack by now, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on a lighter note, at a think tank talk here, while discussing the current economic situation in his country.

According to reports in the Pakistani media, Khan, while speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), said that Pakistan is facing challenges on many fronts – from the economy to Pakistan”s relationship with India, Afghanistan and other neighbouring countries.

During the talk, Khan said, “you know, as someone who has taken over Pakistan thirteen months ago, faced the biggest economic crisis in dealing with that, we have problem in Afghanistan, trying to settle that. We are worried about what would happen with Iran and Saudi Arabia, the United States. So one border with Iran, the other Afghanistan, and now with India. I think I”ve got enough on my plate right now. What would you do if you were in my position? You would have probably had a heart attack by now.”

Praising China for its support, Khan said if he had the Chinese model of governance, he would have lifted millions of people out of poverty.

Khan said, “not just that, the way they”ve tackled corruption, unfortunately I can”t do that in Pakistan. Four hundred and fifty ministerial level people in the last five years have been put into jail on corruption. I mean, I wish I could do that in my country.”