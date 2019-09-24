International cricketer banned from driving: Fined for committing six offences

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has banned from driving for next one year. The Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court has ordered that Warne will have to serve an year’s ban from driving a vehicle. The cricketer has been facing charge of violating speed limit.

Warne has broken the speed limit of 40 mph. He was caught at 47 mph at 6.29 am on a slip road on August 23. Warne already had 15 penalty points on his license for five speeding offences. He was also ordered to pay a fine of more than Rs 1,62,000 to the court.

Warne is considered as one of the greatest cricketers in the history of cricket. The spin magician has picked up 708 Test wickets and is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan for the record of most wickets taken by any bowler in Test cricket. He is also the only player to have scored more than 3,000 Test runs without a career century.