Man breaks down in tears as he gets gold as gift from stranger: video

What will your response after a strange man gifts you the precious metal ‘Gold’. It is hundred percent sure that you will be break down. And a video of a such incident is been viral on social media.

Mohamed Abdul Taheer a laborer in Abu Dhabi has got that fortune. Taheer was gifted gold by Richard, the presenter of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. The video clip begins with Richard walking up to Mohamed Abdul Taheer and asking him: “Can I help you this month?”

The clip then cuts to the two walking together, the man elated with the gift he has just received — a gold coin. “Mohamed, if you could wish or dream for anything, what would it be,” he continues. Mohamed remains silent and Richard rephrases his question and asks again. “I’ll sell this and send the money to my family back home,” Mohamed says.

Richard then asks him to keep the gold extremely safe as they say goodbye to each other.