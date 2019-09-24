Meet the Pretty Heroine in Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Barroz. Check Out These Pics

During the event conducted to celebrate the success of Mohanlal’s films Odiyan and Lucifer, everyone was captivated by a young girl. Even after the visuals went viral on social media, people asked the same question. Finally, it has been revealed that the girl is none other than Shayla McCaffrey the heroine in Mohanlal’s directorial venture Barroz.

Shayla McCaffrey who is going to play the key role in Barroz is known for films like Christmas Land (2015), Extinct (2017) and Our Father’s Keeper (2019). Check Out some of her pics.

The character of Barroz is someone who protects the treasure of Vasco Da Gama until his true heir comes back to guard it. Its fantasy plot to be made on a high budget and Mohanlal has his work cut out as a director. Will the actor be able to excel behind the camera as well?