Pak PM Imran says joining US to hunt Al Qaeda was the biggest blunder

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called his country joining the US in its war on terrorism in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks “one of the biggest blunders”.

He said despite bringing a 200 billion dollar loss to the economy and losing over 70,000 lives they were blamed for the US not winning in Afghanistan. Referring to the Mujahideen fighters trained by the US to fight against Soviet union he said the very groups that were trained to fight Soviet resistance in Afghanistan in the 1980s were deemed as terrorists by the US.“They (the insurgent groups) were indoctrinated that fighting foreign occupation is ‘jihad.’ But now when the US arrived in Afghanistan, it was supposed to be terrorism,” he said.

Imran Khan also acknowledged that his country’s army and spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) trained al Qaeda and other militant groups to fight in Afghanistan and the ties remained even after the administration made a U-turn to support the US against the militia group. He was responding to the queries of Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)a think tank in New York on Monday.