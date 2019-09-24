“Pakistan Army and ISI Trained Al Qaeda” Admits Pak P.M Imran Khan. WATCH VIDEO

Although it has been a well-known fact, Pakistan has never really admitted it, but now Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has confirmed that Pakistan army and ISI trained al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations to fight in Afghanistan.

It is the first time a Pakistan leader has directly admitted this truth.

Imran khan was speaking at the Council for Foreign Relations event in the US, replying to a question on how Osama Bin Ladan could hide in Abottabad in Pakistan, from where U.S troops captured and killed him.

He said he doesn’t know much about it, but added that there are links between Al Qaeda and Pak Army.

Pakistan Army, ISI trained Al Qaeda and all these groups to fight in Afghanistan. There were always links between them. There had to be links, because they trained them. But after 9/11, when we did a 180-degree turn and went after the groups, not everyone agreed with us. Within the army people did not agree with us. And so there were more insider attacks in Pakistan,” he said. Watch the video here: