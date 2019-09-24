Palarivattom bridge to be rebuilt on contractors expense,says Kerala Government

Kerala Government has decided to avail the estimated cost of 18 crores from the contractor -RDS projects, to rebuild Palarivattom bridge which became a highlight after cracks appeared on the structure within two years after it was thrown open for public.

It also said that RDS projects will be banned from embarking into future contracts of PWD. But the on-going projects like Alappuzha bye-pass and Kazhakkoottam flyover will not affected. Kerala government revealed that it is mentioned in the contract that any damage and maintenance activities should be carried over by the RDS projects or the contractor could delegate a third party for the repair and maintenance work.

The estimate prepared by ‘metro man’ E Shridharan projects a cost of 18 crore rupees for the strengthening of the faltering bridge.