Shashi Tharoor Tries to Downgrade Howdy Modi’s Success With this Nehru Pic But Gets it Completely Wrong. Find Out What Happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 50,000 people of the Indian-American community at the Howdy Modi event at NRG Stadium in Houston, and the whole world could just not stop talking about it. The event was a huge success with an impressive turnout, but Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor tried to downgrade the success of the event with a Jawaharlal Nehru picture to prove that Nehru has had equal or similar reception at the U.S before.

Mr. Tharoor shared a picture of Nehru and Indira Gandhi in a car, amidst a huge crowd. But the picture he shared happened to be from the leader’s visit to USSR and not to the U.S.

Nehru & India Gandhi in the US in 1954. Look at the hugely enthusiastic spontaneous turnout of the American public, without any special PR campaign, NRI crowd management or hyped-up media publicity”he wrote on Twitter.

The eloquent Congress leader managed to change the post on Facebook, but since he could not change it on Twitter, he made a corrected Tweet.