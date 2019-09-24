Teacher arrested for sexually abusing 17-year-old girl in religious study centre in Kerala

A teacher in a religious study centre at Kolathur,Malappuram was arrested on Monday after he allegedly abused a 17-year-old girl.

The arrested teacher is Kodur native Muhammad Rafeeq (34).

The complaint on the sexual abuse was received on Child Line Toll Free Number. The Child Line Authorities informed Kolathur police and the later arrested the accused after investigating the complaint.

Soon after the incident came to light, other girls in the centre were shifted to a nearby shelter home. The victim is now with her parents now. The child line workers produced the child in front of the Child Welfare committee and her statement was recorded.

The other 11 students were shifted to the shelter as Child Line officers felt that keeping them in the religious centre was no more a safe option.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the 11 students had no complaints about sexual abuse.