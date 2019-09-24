Teenager gets brutally gang raped and visuals shared in groups, One arrested in UP

A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by 3 men here at Kaushambi district in UP. One of the accused was cornered by villagers at a paddy field and almost beaten to death, said the police in the UP district, 190 km from state capital Lucknow.

Adding to the cruelty they recorded the crime in their cell phones and shared them online instantly. One of the criminals Nazeem 20 was handed over to the police, the two others are on the run. Two policemen are also suspended, allegedly for misbehaving with the girl and her family when they approached police station for filing a complaint.