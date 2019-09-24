The hunt for Rajeev Kumar is going to be tough as he is a master in surveillance, say Kolkata cops

Kolkata police are on a unique manhunt first time on its history- they are tracing their former top officer, now a fugitive Rajeev Kumar. Manhunt entered its twelfth day on Tuesday, some officers whom 53-year-old Rajeev Kumar led till a few months ago said the job would be near impossible for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Kumar, who has always maintained a very low profile and avoided the media, gained the confidence of the Left and Trinamool Congress governments solely because of his high success rate in tracking down terrorists and mafia bosses. During his long career with the Kolkata Police, Kumar turned the Special Task Force into a formidable weapon against the Communist Party of India (Maoist) and organized criminal gangs employing various electronic techniques like drones fitted with surveillance cameras and trackers. He is a computer engineer from IIT-Roorkee and later took the helms of CID West Bengal police.

Rajeev Kumar is highly respected and loved by officers and constables in Kolkata Police for his qualities and the manner in which he treats his juniors.“If he wants, he will find a safe place in the house of any Kolkata Police staff or any office of the force. The CBI team cannot possibly search hundreds of premises, that too without a warrant,” said a Kolkata Police officer who worked under Kumar in two crucial investigations.