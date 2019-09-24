UK apex court deems the decision to suspend parliament as ‘unlawful’

In a major setback for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in a historic verdict that his decision to suspend Parliament in the run-up to Brexit was “unlawful”.

PM Boris earlier had justified his cause saying it was to allow for a Queen’s Speech to outline policies of his new government. However, members of his own Conservative Party had accused him of trying to escape parliamentary scrutiny during a crunch phase ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.