Commodity Market: Gold and silver price rises

In the commodity market the price of precious metals gold and silver has surged today. As per the market experts the reason for the upward rally of price of these precious metals is the higher price in the international market and weaker Indian rupee.

In the global market the price of spot gold has rose to $.1531.52 an ounce. The price of silver also rose by $.18.62 per ounce.

In Indian market the price of yellow metal has moved upward by Rs.162 to reach at Rs.39,182 per 10 gram. Gold has settled trading yesterday at Rs.39,020 per 10 gram.

In India the price of silver rose by Rs.95 to reach at Rs.48,815 per kilogram. The price of silver has settled at Rs.48,720 per kilogram on yesterday.