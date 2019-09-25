Indian Air Force’s MiG-21 aircraft crashes near air base

A MiG-21 fighter jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) has crashed near the Gwalior air base in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The aircraft crashed down soon after its take off from the air base. Both the pilots are safe.

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/D379hDNqJM — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

The pilots have safely ejected from the aircraft. The aircraft was on a routine training mission. The Indian Air Force has instructed to conduct an investigation into the matter.

This is the 12th aircraft crash of the IAF. MiG-21 is a single engine multi role aircraft. The fighter aircraft was first inducted to IAF fleet in 1960. In 2006 the force has upgraded to MiG-21 Bison.