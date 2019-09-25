‘No Pressure On Modi Yet’ : Imran Khan admits Pakistan’s failure on Kashmir

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Wednesday said he is “disappointed with the international community” over the Kashmir issue. Admitting that Pakistan failed to internationalise the issue, he added, “There’s no pressure yet on Modi.” Imran Khan was addressing a press conference in New York in which he acknowledged India’s growing economic stature and the market India offers to the world. The presser was also attended by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and nation’s UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi.

“Disappointed by the international community. If eight million Europeans or Jews or even eight Americans were put under siege, would the reaction have been the same?”, Imran Khan said.

“What are 9,00,000 troops doing there (Kashmir)? Once the curfew is lifted, god knows what is going to happen after that. You think Kashmiris will quietly accept that Kashmir has been annexed?”, he added.