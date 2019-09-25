Our force is fully prepared,says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said India’s Army is ready to combat any situation.

Recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms & ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan’s sinister designs in aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. Request @AmitShah ji to ensure that this drone problem is handled at the earliest.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 24, 2019

“Whatever be the challenges of national security, our jawans are capable of combating and defeating them — be it Army, Air Force or Navy,” said Rajnath.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Chennai, on Punjab CM writing to HM that weapons&grenades from Pakistan allegedly being dropped from across border: Whatever be the challenges of national security,our jawans are capable of combating&defeating them, be it Army, Air Force or Navy pic.twitter.com/zHAbVbkBDq— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

On Sunday, the Punjab police recovered five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phone and hand grenades dropped by drones at Rajoke village as the police busted a terror module of Khalistan Zindabad Force. The KZF is a terrorist group, part of the Khalistani movement. The outfit was banned in India and the European Union, too, banned it. But according to reports, it has resurfaced recently. Four members of the banned outfit were arrested on Sunday.