P.M Modi Wins this Prestigious Award, Dedicates the Honour to Indians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the recipient of the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The award is for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative launched by the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Global Goalkeeper Award at tonight’s Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards. This award recognizes the progress India has made in providing safe sanitation under his leadership. pic.twitter.com/QSMD4UqxiU — Gates Foundation (@gatesfoundation) September 25, 2019

It was back in 2014 that P.M Modi had launched the Clean India Mission or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and he got the award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.