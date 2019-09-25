Latest NewsInternational

P.M Modi Wins this Prestigious Award, Dedicates the Honour to Indians

Sep 25, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now the recipient of the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The award is for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative launched by the central government.

It was back in 2014 that P.M Modi had launched the Clean India Mission or Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and he got the award on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“No such campaign was seen or heard about in any other country in the recent past. It might have been launched by our government, but people took control of it,” said Modi after receiving the award.

