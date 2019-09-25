Pak PM Imran Khan’s aide gets trolled for insensitive comment on earthquake

Pak PM Imran Khan’s aide was trolled on social media for her insensitive remarks about the earthquake that claimed at least 30 lives.

A powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and several cities in the country, killing at least 30 people and injuring over 452 others.

Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made light of the sufferings caused by the tremor by saying that it showed, the “change” brought by the Khan’s government was being felt down below in the earth.

Khan came to power last year by trumpeting the slogan of “change” and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and supporters reject most of the criticism against his policies as aftershocks of “change”.

Awan towards the end of her speech at a function on Tuesday smilingly said that the tremor was a sign that when any “change” takes place, there will be restlessness.

“This restiveness is a sign of change that the earth has also taken a turn. Maybe this early change (Khan’s government) is also not acceptable to it,” she said.

Her remarks brought a roar of laughter from the audience, but the comment went viral on social media where she was flayed for showing insensitivity.