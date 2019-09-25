Panic over NRC claims 11 lives in Bengal,says CM Mamata Banerjee

Eleven deaths have been reported from West Bengal due to panic fuelled by “rumours” of an NRC exercise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday as people stood in serpentine overnight queues at the government, rural and civic body offices to obtain and get their personal documents rectified.

At Habra in the North 24 Parganas district, the Block Development Office was forced to be opened at 6 a.m. to cope with the pressure of a large number of people rishing in to rectify or get new ration cards.The state government had announced that new and amended ration cards would be distributed till September 27.As a large number of people had queued up since night, “we decided to open the office at 6 a.m. and it will continue till November 27,” said an official at the Habra 1 BDO office.Speaking at a meeting in Ghatal of the West Midnapore district, Banerjee said 11 people had died “due to rumours” and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the mess.